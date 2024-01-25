Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.
Welltower Trading Down 1.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
