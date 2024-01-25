Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-3.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.