SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

