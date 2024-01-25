SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $232,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.