SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NJUL opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

