OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $334,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.6 %

Clorox stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

