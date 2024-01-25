OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $303,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

