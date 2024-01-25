Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,540,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,477,524 shares.The stock last traded at $106.84 and had previously closed at $99.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $58,187,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

