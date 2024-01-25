IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 2,952,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,929,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

