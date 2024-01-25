Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 7.5%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.70. 991,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,630,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 2.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

