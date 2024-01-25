ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 214,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 200,613 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $41.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get ABB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABB

ABB Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of ABB

The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.