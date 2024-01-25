Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.12. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 290,686 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in Antero Midstream by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Antero Midstream by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Antero Midstream by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Antero Midstream by 93.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.