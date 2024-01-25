Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $55.86

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.86, but opened at $54.55. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 1,909,096 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.