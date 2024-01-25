Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down to $155.27

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.27, but opened at $150.98. Lennar shares last traded at $149.47, with a volume of 517,707 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

