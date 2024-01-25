Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.53. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 253,072 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $694.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

