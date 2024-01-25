Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.79. Nayax shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 181 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
