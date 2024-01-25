Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.79. Nayax shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 181 shares.

Nayax Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

