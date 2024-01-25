2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2U Price Performance
Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2U
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.