2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get 2U alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 2U

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 2U by 38.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.