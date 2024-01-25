M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

