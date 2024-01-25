Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 86.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 46.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 306.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

