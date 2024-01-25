Scotiabank Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

