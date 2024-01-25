FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%.
Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.10. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$39.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
