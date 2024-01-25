FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.10. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$39.68.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.