Zacks Research Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

