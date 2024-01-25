Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDE. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 5.3 %

CDE stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.80. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

