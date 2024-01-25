Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $306,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

