Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $340.24 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

