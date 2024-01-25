iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

