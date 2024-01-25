Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

IDXX stock opened at $520.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

