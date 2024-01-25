Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

