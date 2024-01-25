SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,862 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.64 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.