SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.