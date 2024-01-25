Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

