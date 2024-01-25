Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RGR opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

