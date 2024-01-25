Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

SHEL opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.