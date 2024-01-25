SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $447,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

CGMS stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

