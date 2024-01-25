SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DIA opened at $378.09 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $381.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

