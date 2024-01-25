Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $313,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

