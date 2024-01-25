Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

