Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $203,170.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $203,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,572,537.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $135,290.88.

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.3 %

BBW opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.