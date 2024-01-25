V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

