Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $28,774.20 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

