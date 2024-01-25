Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Insider Sells $17,755.19 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) insider Donald P. Richmond II sold 1,021 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $17,755.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,284.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $54.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

