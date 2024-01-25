HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Dave Perrill Sells 10,000 Shares

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$41,100.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$51,500.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HIVE opened at C$4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$355.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.30. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

