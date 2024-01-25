Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

