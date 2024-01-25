Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.23.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.17. Westlake has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.