Insider Buying: Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Purchases $91,557.18 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.5 %
RAVE opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
