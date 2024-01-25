Insider Selling: BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $55,814.86 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $55,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. BioCardia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. Research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioCardia

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.