Insider Selling: BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $55,814.86 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $55,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BioCardia Stock Performance
BCDA stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. BioCardia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. Research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
