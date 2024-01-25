Insider Selling: BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Sells $55,814.86 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Free Report) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $55,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. BioCardia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. Research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioCardia

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.