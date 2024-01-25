Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.4 %
TSE:LAC opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.58.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
