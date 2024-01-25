Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

