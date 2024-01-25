Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $289,650.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,202,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,840,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

