RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RxSight by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 224,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.