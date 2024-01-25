Insider Buying: International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,497,048.96 in Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 5.0 %

THM stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

