Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 293,965 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42.

On Friday, December 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $276.71 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.82 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $267.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average of $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

